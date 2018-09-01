Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Fully Revealed Ahead of September 3 Launch

Mahindra Marazzo at a dealer stockyard. (Image: Source)

Mahindra Marazzo Cabin. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra will launch the upcoming Marazzo MPV in India on September 3, and has been revealing the cabin details for quite some time now, like the cabin layout and instrumentation panel. But they haven’t officially revealed nay detailed about the exteriors apart from the front grille and silhouette during the product announcement. Now a couple of leaked images have surfaced online ahead of the launch, revealing the MPV in its full glory. And going by the looks, it seems like Mahindra Marazzo will give a tough fight to Toyota Innova Crysta.The Marazzo MPV will get a 7 and 8 seat configuration. Apart from this, the Marazzo is also the first Mahindra vehicle which has been co-developed by its Research Valley, in Chennai, and its North American Technical Centre. Furthermore, the design was done by Mahindra’s Kandivali (Mumbai) design studio and Pininfarina.As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry first surround cooling system.There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.According to the images revealed earlier, the Marazzo's dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.For the driver, there’s a chunky three-spoke steering wheel with faux-aluminum detailing. The Marazzo will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100 and will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the teaser images.As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra Marazzo will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.After this launch, Mahindra could follow up with the Mahindra S201 sub-compact SUV and the Mahindra Rexton mid-size SUV launches as well. Reportedly, both products are scheduled for launch in this financial year with Rexton launching before Diwali.