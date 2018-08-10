Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics

Mahindra Marazzo MPV instrument cluster. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra Marazzo MPV rear AC vents. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer recently revealed the name of the upcoming MPV as Marazzo. Earlier codenamed U321, Marazzo is designed with inspiration from Shark, with several elements borrowed from the largest oceanic predator. Even the name 'Marazzo' means Shark in the Basque language. Now, Mahindra has also revealed the interior images of its upcoming car showing the dashboard, instrument cluster, AC vents and the seats. What got our attention first were the roof mounted air-con vents for rear passengers which has definitely got a new design none like any other product in the Indian market.The dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the driver, there’s a chunky three-spoke steering wheel with faux-aluminum detailing. The Marazzo will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100 and will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the teaser images.Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before.As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and industry first surround cooling system. There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra Marazzo will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.