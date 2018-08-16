English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV’s Cabin Layout Revealed, To Get 7 and 8 Seats Configuration
Mahindra Marazzo will get both 7 and 8 seat configuration cabin similar to that of the Toyota Innova.
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer recently revealed the name of the upcoming MPV as Marazzo. Earlier codenamed U321, Marazzo is designed with inspiration from Shark, with several elements borrowed from the largest oceanic predator. Even the name 'Marazzo' means Shark in the Basque language. Now, Mahindra has also revealed the cabin layout of the MPV, which gets an 7 and 8 seat configuration.
Mahindra earlier revealed the interior images of its upcoming car showing the dashboard, instrument cluster, AC vents and the seats. What got our attention first were the roof mounted air-con vents for rear passengers, which has definitely got a new design none like any other product in the Indian market.
The dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the driver, there’s a chunky three-spoke steering wheel with faux-aluminum detailing. The Marazzo will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100 and will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the teaser images.
Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before.
As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and industry first surround cooling system. There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.
As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra Marazzo will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.
Also Watch
Mahindra earlier revealed the interior images of its upcoming car showing the dashboard, instrument cluster, AC vents and the seats. What got our attention first were the roof mounted air-con vents for rear passengers, which has definitely got a new design none like any other product in the Indian market.
The dashboard gets a T-shaped center console, trapezoidal AC vents and T-shaped center console with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the driver, there’s a chunky three-spoke steering wheel with faux-aluminum detailing. The Marazzo will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100 and will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the teaser images.
Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before.
As per Mahindra, the Marazzo will have an intimidating front look with shark-teeth like grille inserts, shark tail inspired tail lamps, shark fin antenna, futuristic purple color instrument cluster, leather interiors and industry first surround cooling system. There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.
As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra Marazzo will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Sara Ali Khan joins Instagram ahead of big Bollywood debut
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...