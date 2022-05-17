Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Mahindra recently released a new teaser of its upcoming 2022 Scorpio. A few days post the same the internet was graced with the first images of the car in the flesh from the brand’s production plant. The first unit of Scorpio rolled out of the plant gowned in white colour.

In terms of design, we can see a host of new elements including the new vertical slat grille, the new Mahindra logo, C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps and many more. The new double-barrel headlight is flanked by chrome underlining.

On the sides the new Scorpio sports a slightly raked chrome beltline rising from the C-pillar and through D-Pillar and neatly flows into the rear of the car. The car also sits on a set of new wheels that we speculate are 18-inchers with wide and high profile rubber. Unlike the XUV700, the new Mahindra Scorpio does not get flush door handles. At the rear, the car will get a tweaked side-hinged tailgate, newly designed taillights, a flatter bumper and a faux metallic skid plate.

The new Scorpio will be powered by the brand’s popular 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It might come mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. There are a lot of opinions flying around the internet regarding the power output of the upcoming Scorpio.

In terms of features, the car is expected to get a host of futuristic and hi-tech features as hinted in the teaser. These come in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, steering mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with 3 row AC vents, electrically adjustable seats, and a lot more.

