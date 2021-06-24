Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio SUV Interiors Spied Ahead of Launch, to Get a Massive Touchscreen System

Indian carmaker Mahindra has been working on the facelift version of Scorpio for quite a while. Had the pandemic not hit the world, the SUV would have been launched by now. Since a lot of work was stalled due to COVID-19 there are chances that the Indian SUV will now hit the road later this year or early next year. The test mule of the beasty vehicle has been spotted a couple of times on the Indian road.

Recent spy shots of the 2021 Scorpio accessed by Carwale reveal the interiors of the soon to be launched car. The dashboard of the car looks well designed and has a premium feel to it. From the pics, it can be seen that the SUV will be home to a considerably large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system is placed between the vertical AC vents. Things including hazard lamps, hill-hold, defogger, heater, dual-zone climate control, media control, and a 360-degree camera are all placed below it.

Some other additional features that can be spotted in the spy shot includes keyless push start/stop, fast chargers, USB port and a 12V socket. There are chances that the 2021 Scorpio may end up getting a wider armrest with storage space in between the front row seats.

In terms of the exterior, it is likely that the SUV will get a new six slat grille that complements the dual-barrel projector headlamp setup. Bumpers seem to be redesigned as well. Apart from that the car will have a new set of side steps, roof rails and will also house new pull-type door handles. One of the things that clearly stand out in the car is its revised 17-inch alloy wheels.

The car is going to be offered in two engine options including a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor. In all probability, these engines will be teamed with either a six-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual gearbox.

