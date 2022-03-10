Upcoming Mahindra SUVs You Need to Look Out For - Scorpio, XUV 300 EV and More

Indian automaker Mahindra had an impressive last year, thanks to the thunderous response to its newest SUV offering, XUV 700. Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SUV initially had a waiting period of over a year and it’s still going strong. The success of Mahindra in the past few years has been powered by the company’s SUV products like Mahindra Thar and the XUV 300. With an eye on the overall SUV segment, the company is already working on many exciting products that are slated to launch by the end of 2023. here’s a list of 5 Mahindra SUVs to watch out:

Scorpio 2022

The new generation of Mahindra’s popular SUV, Scorpio, is slated to hit the Indian market ahead of the festive season of Diwali. Test mules of the upcoming vehicle have already been spotted, suggesting a completely overhauled exterior look of Scorpio. The new model will reportedly be offered in 6 and 7 seater variants with captain seats in the middle row. The new Scorpio is expected to arrive in both petrol and diesel variants with 4X4 drive options.

XUV 300

A facelift version of Mahindra’s sub 4 meter SUV, XUV 300 is also in the pipeline for launch. While the company is yet to make any formal announcement of the launch, speculations suggest the XUV 300 facelift could hit the market by the end of 2022. The SUV is likely to get major retouches on the exterior including a larger, bolder grille with bigger vertical chrome slats, new alloys, revised tail-lights and a full LED headlamp with the new Mahindra logo. The interior should also get a new design layout. Since it’s just a facelift, any change in the XUV 300 engine capacity is very unlikely.

XUV 300 EV

2022 could also see the entry of Mahindra into the EV segment with the launch of an electric version of the XUV 300. The vehicle will reportedly be named XUV 400 and will mark the debut of the Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform. With details of the vehicle still under wraps, the eXUV 300 could be launched in two models- the lower-spec variant competing with the Nexon EV and the high spec variant taking on the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Thar 5-Door Thar

The 5 door version of Mahindra Thar could also see the light of the day by the next year. The vehicle will have a longer wheelbase than the regular Thar and will come with significant changes to the SUV’s exterior. While the engines are expected to remain unchanged, they may be tweaked for better output.

eKUV 100

Another planned electric offering from Mahindra is KUV 100. The vehicle will reportedly be introduced as the most affordable EV option in India. Packed with a battery unit of 15.9 kWh, the vehicle will be tuned to deliver an output of 54.4 bhp of power and 120Nm of torque. The vehicle may come with a range of 150 km in a single charge that can take up to five and a half hours with the only regular charging it will get. With Mahindra’s aggressive price strategy, the EV may well be introduced with a base model worth Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

