Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 SUV Spied Wearing Red Paint Ahead of Official Unveil

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 has already created a lot of buzz among car lovers. While Mahindra is yet to finalise the date of launch, several spy shots and leaked pictures of the vehicle have surfaced on the internet. Just a few days ago, leaked pictures of the SUV, parked in a workshop, revealed the details of the exterior design. Now, another video of the XUV 700 being tested on roads is out. The vehicle seen in the video is wearing no camouflage and looks stunning in red colour.

So after the brown colour option seen in the previous leaks, the availability of the Mahindra SUV in red colour has been confirmed with the latest video. While it’s a very short clip, it’s enough to establish the fact that the Mahindra XUV 700 is going to have a dominating presence on the road.

Mahindra has been teasing fans with the glimpse of the features. The XUV 700 is expected to arrive loaded with features that include driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and smart door handles.

The Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox.

The launch of the XUV 700 is going to spice up the competition in the SUV segment which has popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. While the official date is yet to be revealed, rumours suggest that Mahindra could introduce the SUV on October 2 – the same date that the new-gen Mahindra Thar was introduced last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here