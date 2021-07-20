Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 to Arrive with Driver Drowsiness Detection Feature

The upcoming launch of Mahindra XUV 700 is one of the most awaited vehicles in the Indian car market this year. The car promises to come loaded with various safety and convenience features and while most of the details are still under the wrap, Mahindra has been giving some sneak peek about the features with teaser videos. XUV 700 is expected to arrive with various features that include Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and many others.

As per the latest teaser video shared by Mahindra, the XUV 700 will also be getting a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to nod off and nudge them awake.

Mahindra has not given details about how this function will work. However, what we could understand from the teaser videos and the name of the function, it possibly will monitor the driver's face for any apparent signs of fatigue or drowsiness. In case, the car notices any of the signs of fatigue,it perhaps will alert the driver by vibrating the steering or any other sound alerts.

While the features sound cool and useful, we would have to wait for the launch of XUV 700 to understand more about the functioning.

Meanwhile, several pictures of the camouflaged wrap SUV being tested on the road were shared on social media by users. Mahindra is yet to confirm the launch date of the XUV 700, but if market speculations are to be believed, the SUV could be unveiled anytime soon with reports suggesting a launch as early as August.

The XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants with options of an automatic and manual transmission. The launch of XUV 700 will make the competition in the premium SUV range more intense. This latest SUV from Mahindra will be up and against competitors like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and many others.

