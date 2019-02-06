Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review

It seems like Mahindra has finally realized the sales potential of a smaller SUV in India and they are ready with their own compact SUV – the XUV300. We recently drove the upcoming SUV in Goa to understand how good the Mahindra’s latest offering is? While it has almost everything going its way, including a unique and eye catching design, good driveability and segment best features, it can face the challenge in the build quality and pricing. Indian consumers are extremely price sensitive and compact SUVs in India are priced as low as Rs 7.5 Lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will have to seriously address these issues and only the time will tell how these both pans out for the XUV300. Here’s our first drive review.