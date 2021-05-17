Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Imagined in Production Ready Form; Check Pics Here

Pictures of Mahindra’s highly-anticipated XUV700 have been floating on the internet. Mahindra’s XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’) will be an upgraded version of the company's XUV 500. The Indian automobile manufacturing company has said that XUV700 will come with world-class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment towards safety. Now, a digitally rendered image created by an Instagram user indicates how the XUV might look like in its final production form. Mahindra is planning to launch the vehicle in India this year.

The image shared by Instagram user Praveen C John shows that the vehicle gets a large grille with six vertical slats at the front. It has silver-finished surrounding with a Mahindra logo in the middle. The car sports LED headlamps on both sides, which feature large C-shaped LED DRLs.

The front bumper has a wide air dam and sharp-looking side vents. The door handles are horizontally-oriented traditional units. The rear bumper has a chrome-tipped faux exhausts. The taillights are wraparound LED units and a roof-mounted spoiler can also be seen in SUV.

The actual production-ready model will likely to look a little different than the digital rendered image. However, through this image, people who are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV700 will have a fine clue about the overall design of SUV.

The model featuring a seating capacity of seven passengers is expected to be officially launched in the county by September-October 2021 in both diesel and petrol engine options. Recently, Mahindra unveiled the website of its new XUV700. Upon arrival in Indian market, it will compete with Tata Safari, MG Hector, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

The diesel engine variant of Mahinda XUV 700 will have a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor while the petrol variant will pack in a 2.0-litre m-Stallion turbo petrol motor.

