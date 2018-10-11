English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online

The Mahindra flagship SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and the recently launched Honda CR-V.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
(Image: Source)
With the launch of the Mahindra flagship SUV (codenamed Y400) just weeks away, images of its interior and exterior have been leaked online. The flagship SUV from Mahindra has also been referenced as the XUV700 and Rexton. The interior spy images reveal the Mahindra logo on the steering wheel along with an automatic gearbox as well. Mahindra's most recent launch, the Marazzo MPV, also had images leaked online just before its launch in India. The image of the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra flagship SUV also shows the dashboard with grey plastics on top along with wooden trimmings near the AC vents and brown section below it. It also reveals leather inserts on the seats as well as the door.

(Image: Source) (Image: Source)

The automatic gearbox is likely to be a 7-speed unit which will distribute power to rear wheels, the SUV will also get a 4-wheel drive option. Mahindra's flagship SUV will be powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that produces 187hp and 420Nm of torque.

Furthermore, there is a touchscreen infotainment system mounted in the middle which will have compatibility with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Navigation. The touchscreen will also serve as the 360-degree parking camera. The instrument cluster also gets a digital screen.

(Image: Source) (Image: Source)

The launch of Mahindra flagship SUV has not yet been revealed officially but it is expected to launch during the festive season in India during October 2018. The Mahindra flagship SUV will go up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and the recently launched Honda CR-V. However, it is expected to undercut its rivals owing to Mahindra's level of localisation for its products in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
