Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV Leaked Images Receives Dividing Opinion on Social Media

The Indian car market has been abuzz with speculation about the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 for a long time now. While the Mahindra is yet to mark any date for the launch of the SUV, several spy shots of the camouflaged XUV 700 being tested on the roads have already surfaced online. Now, these recently leaked photos of the XUV 700 give a clearer picture of the style and design of the SUV. As per the new pictures that have surfaced online, the upcoming XUV 700 sports an impressive and eye-catching design.

At the front, the vehicle houses a vertical grille design that extends to the headlamp setup of the vehicle. Mahindra has introduced a new closed bracket design on the headlamps that sport LED DRL lamps flowing downwards. However, the grill has been blacked out with a cover, so we will have to wait to confirm if the company has used any chrome finishing in the production units of the SUV.

The sides of XUV 700 get deep creases that form the wheel arches and a bet line connecting the front and rear ends. Apart from the A-pillars of the vehicle that get the same colour as the body, the rest of the pillars are black in colour. The tailgate is a massive setup that sits with the big creases at the back of the XUV700.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has been teasing the fans with several new features that the XUV 700 will get. The list of features includes Driver Drowsiness Detection, auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles, among several others.

XUV 700 will be offered both in petrol and diesel options along with a choice between automatic and manual transmission. While a 2.0-litre petrol engine that’s expected to arrive with XUV 700 can generate a maximum power of 200 Bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine generates a maximum output of 185 Bhp.

Mahindra XUV 700 will be up and against competitors like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus after its launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here