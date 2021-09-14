Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV Variant Lineup Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Mahindra’s long-awaited upgrade of their best-seller XUV500, the XUV700, was launched earlier in September. The drool-worthy XUV700 has caught the attention of all car enthusiasts, including those who are eagerly waiting to get their hands behind the wheel. For those eager customers, the wait is finally over as the variant line-up of the vehicle is not a mystery anymore. A document obtained from the Delhi RTO has revealed the variants of the XUV700, reports Zigwheels.

The information about the car’s two broad trims – MX and AdrenoX (AX) – was already known to the masses. The two trims will be available in petrol and diesel, along with 5- and 7-seater options. Under the two categories, the variants vary depending on the seating capacity of the car.

Coupled with manual and automatic transmission, the XUV700 will be available only with a 5-seater capacity for the petrol and diesel variants under the MX trim. The automatic diesel variant of the car is not included in the MX trim.

The AX trim contains a wider variety of the vehicle as compared to MX. Offering both 5- and 7-seater capacity, the AX is divided into three variants, i.e., AX3, AX5, and AX7. The top-end variant of the Mahindra XUV700 is the AX7 AWD. The AX trim further divides into three options – C, L, and T – which is likely to denote Comfort, Technology, and Luxury.

Taking a glimpse under the hood of the aforementioned variants, the MX trim gets a 200hp powertrain for the petrol variant and 155hp for the diesel variant. The AX trim gets the same powertrain for the petrol variant, but the diesel variant churns a higher power of 185hp. Both the trims, and all the variants under them, get an option for either manual or automatic transmission, modelled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The auto manufacturer revealed the prices for some of the XUV700 variants; however, the price for the entire line-up stills awaits an official announcement. The MX Petrol MT will cost Rs.11.99 lakh, and the MX Diesel MT will come at a price of Ra.12.49 lakh. The AX3 Petrol MT is priced at Rs.13.99 lakh, while the cost of AX5 Petrol MT is 14.99 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here