Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spied During TVC Shoot

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been one of the most successful hatchbacks in the recent history of the Indian car market. Despite stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai i20, Baleno carved a loyal base of buyers thanks to its feature list and design. Now, the hatchback is all set to get a new-gen avatar and the test vehicle was recently spotted on road during its TVC shoot, reported Team-BHP. The latest spy shots reveal the new Nexa Blue Shade of the 2022 Maruti Baleno that's also going to sport revised LED taillight and dual-tone alloys.

The new Baleno will be hitting the market with a range of updates and improvements in the design aesthetic and feature list. While we are yet to hear anything from Maruti Suzuki, speculation suggests that the Baleno could get a strong hybrid powertrain and a sportier RS variant as well.

The exteriors of the new-gen Baleno feature change to its bumpers, headlamps and taillamps. While the body panel is going to remain the same, the upcoming car is going to come with a set of new alloy wheels.

On the inside, Baleno 2022 could sport a series of changes that's likely to include an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system

As we mentioned, a hybrid variant of the Baleno is on the cards and even a diesel version could be part of the plan. The exact details are still awaited.

The current generation of the Baleno comes with petrol and smart hybrid powertrain options. The petrol unit uses a 1.2-litre VVT engine generating a maximum output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The car is available in a 5-speed manual as well as a CVT unit.

The smart hybrid variant features a 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT motor that produces an output of 89 bhp. The torque delivery, however, is the same as seen on the petrol unit. The updated Baleno is likely to hit the market ahead of the launch of the facelifted Vitara Brezza.

