Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Pics Leaked Ahead of India Launch on June 30

Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the new-gen version of its popular sub-four meter SUV Brezza on June 30. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, spy shots of the new-gen Brezza from the production plant have surfaced on the internet. The spy shots show two units of the upcoming sub-four meter SUV, each finished in shades of red and silver colour. Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in a total of nine colour options spread across four variants.

The company has already started taking bookings for the upcoming mid-size SUV. Customer can book their Brezza by paying Rs 11,000.

Previous spy shots of Brezza confirmed several significant changes to its exteriors. The SUV is set to get a redesigned bumper with a silver skid plate. On the front, Brezza also gets a new grille sporting horizontal chrome slats. Other changes include new J-shaped DRLs that double up as indicators and smaller housing for the fog lamps.

While the SUV retains its original shape, the addition of chunkier squared-off wheel arches helps it have a more muscular presence. Brezza sports a black cladding at the lower part on all sides and gets redesigned dual-tone 16 inches alloy wheels which will come as standard on the top variant.

The new-gen Brezza will come loaded with a host of safety and convenience features that include a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and an electric sunroof. The new-gen Brezza will come loaded with a host of safety and convenience features that include a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and an electric sunroof. The new Brezza’s cabin will sport a black and brown theme along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, and new controls for the HVAC system.

Powering the Brezza will be a 1.5-litre dual-jet petrol unit which previously was seen on the recently launched Ertiga. The unit will be tuned to produce an output of 101.65 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.