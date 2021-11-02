Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings Open at Rs 11,000 in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited Celerio. After being spied tested on various occasions the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has finally expected to launch this month in India. The latest model, based on the Heartect platform, is going to be bigger than the previous model. The forthcoming budget hatchback is anticipated to be offered in two petrol engine choices. These two options are a 1.0-litre engine and a 1.2-litre engine. The former will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre engine will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback is expected to be offered in the five-speed manual as well as five-speed AMT options.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’.”

