Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Based Toyota Belta Sedan Spotted, Launch Expected Soon

Toyota Belta has been identified undisguised ahead of its launch. The changes in the design of the model have been limited to badges, grille and wheel hub caps. The vehicle is being touted to receive features such as a 7-inch infotainment system, LED headlamps and cruise control, reported Team BHP.

Belta by Toyota will draw power from a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter. The car is expected to be unveiled in the country in the coming months.

The model comes as a sedan by Toyota which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The company has already started the production of its left-hand-drive model. This development confirms that the rebranded sedan will be sold in other countries, most likely African nations as per the joint collaboration.

In India, the Belta is expected to be unveiled soon and will replace the company's discontinued Yaris model. Besides the above-mentioned differences, the rest of the car is exactly similar to Ciaz. This may come as a disappointment to many as Toyota was expected to come up with a more distinctive model.

Talking about the interiors, apart from the redesigned upholstery and colour scheme, the features and design of the dashboard will be exactly similar to the Ciaz by Maruti Suzuki.

Some other highlights of the upcoming car include steering-mounted audio controls, LED headlamps, keyless entry and a push-button start. On the safety front, the car features dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a camera.

Toyota Belta's engine will be paired with a mild-hybrid system for an extra torque increase. This engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic option. The pricing of the car is expected to hover around Rs9 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will compete against the prevailing sedans like Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Rapid.

