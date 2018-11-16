Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too

2018 Maruti Suzuki Eritga Cabin. (Image - Source/ Instagram )

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest auto maker is all set to launch the new Ertiga MPV in a few days from now, on 21st November 2018. Ahead of its launch, the MPV has been spied completely undisguised, revealing the exterior and interior fully. Spied in red paint, the Ertiga looks bigger and better than before, with the cabin sporting the new-age design language by Maruti Suzuki.Maruti Suzuki has also announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the second-gen Ertiga at a token amount of Rs 11,000 through Arena showrooms. Officially unveiled at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show - the new Ertiga underpins the new Swift, Dzire, Baleno and the Ignis.It receives a host of changes, prime amongst which has to be the all-new styling. The new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire. The dual tone cabin now has Dzire’s steering and Ignis’ infotainment system.As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look. The Ertiga also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome outlining on the license plate. It has also become a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach.Under the hood, the new Ertiga is expected to get the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque and comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.3-litre diesel engine is also likely to be continued with the new Ertiga.