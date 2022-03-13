Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Launch Around the Corner - All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki has upped the ante with fresh launches and portfolio updates three months into 2022. The facelifted Ertiga is expected to be the Indian automaker's next introduction. The facelifted Ertiga has been observed testing several times, recently again, we got a closer look at it as it underwent ARAI testing. This suggests that the launch isn't far off. Here is what we can expect after the facelift.

There isn't much of a difference in terms of design. The fog lamp grille and black surrounds are the only visible changes. When you look at it from the side, the overall silhouette is the same. It appears that the alloy wheels from the present model will be retained. When compared to the present model, the back also remains the same. New upholstery, a new touch screen (same as the new 2022 Baleno), wireless charging, special third-row AC vents, and cruise control are among the interior upgrades. The facelifted Ertiga will keep features including projector headlights, auto climate control, and a push-button start/stop system.

Advertisement

The 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine is expected to remain the same. The engine is adjusted to produce a maximum twist of 138 Nm and a peak output of 105 hp. The power is transmitted to the front wheels using a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, but Maruti also provides a four-speed automatic transmission as an option. The facelifted Ertiga is rumoured to be equipped with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

The second-generation Ertiga is a functional package with a lot of luxury appeal. The interior is decorated in a beige colour scheme with imitation wooden accents. The second-row seat may be split 60:40 and reclines and tumbles to access the third row with a single touch. The seats in the third row can be reclined. There are at least two cupholders in each row, with an air cooler in the front row.

Also Watch:

The driver is given a coloured MID in the instrument console that displays a wealth of data. The car's centre console includes a touchscreen entertainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as ventilated cup holders. Additionally, safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats, and a high-speed alert chime are standard across the model range.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.