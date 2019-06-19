Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Small SUV Future-S to be Called S Presso - Report

The engine on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be BS-VI compliant and will have additional notable features such as a segment-leading touchscreen infotainment system with the SmartPlay Studio unit.

News18.com

June 19, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has reportedly hinted that its next offering in the entry-level segment will be a small SUV called the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The car will be the production version of the Future-S concept that the company showcased during the 2018 Auto Expo.

The new car is speculated to arrive later this year and will not be a replacement for the Alto. Having a more upmarket proposition in the entry-level space. We expect the S-Presso to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor that puts out 69hp and 90Nm of torque.

The engine will be BS-VI compliant and will have additional notable features such as a segment-leading touchscreen infotainment system with the SmartPlay Studio unit that was first seen in the new WagonR.

The car could be priced between Rs 4.5 lakh and 5 lakh. If speculations prove to be true, the S-Presso will be the second model to be completely developed in India after the Vitara Brezza. Previous spy shots have let us in with a few details such as a high bonnet line and strong boxy proportions.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
