Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift Spied in Gujarat, Can Get Mild-Hybrid System

With the start of the New Year, carmakers have rigorously started working on new upgrades and versions. Recently, a Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift was spied on the roads of Gujarat. This is the first time that the new version of the vehicle has been spotted in India. One can see that the red four-wheeler’s radiator grille has been hidden by a light brown cloth. One can also see that not a lot of changes have been made to the fog light enclosures and bumpers.

The car has a dual-tone exterior colour theme with contrast black roof. If the report is to be believed, then one can expect higher variants of the car as well. It has been mentioned on multiple occasions that the all new facelifted Swift will be equipped with alloy wheels.

As far as the interior of the four-wheeler is concerned, one can expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system which will most likely come with a whole lot of new features. As far as the international version of the car is concerned, there is a reverse parking camera with 360-degree view but whether or not this will be available in the Indian version continues to be a secret.

With the facelift version, the brand will most likely introduce a mild hybrid system with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The existing Swift comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine has been a huge success in the Indian market. The machine will now be able to produce as much as 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The gearbox will be the same 5-speed manual and AMT.

