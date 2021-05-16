Upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV in Production Ready Form Spied Ahead of Launch in India

Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the emerging market of electric cars in India with the electric-powered WagonR. While the company has not given a launch window for the car, it is expected to hit the Indian market soon. Ahead of the launch of the Maruti's first EV car, pictures of a production-ready unit of the WagonR EV were shared online by a Facebook page. The white-coloured hatchback car looks similar to the regular WagonR cars and has prominent branding at the back and front.

Earlier, the car was spotted during the testing on the roads of Haryana's Gurugram last year.

According to gaadiwala.com , Maruti Suzuki had previously confirmed that the Wagon EV will be limited to fleets and commercial operators, at least initially.Speculations suggest that the WagonR EV could hit the Indian market in August -September this year and is expected to come with a price range starting at Rs 9 lakhs. Maruti could also come with more EV cars in the near future.

The electric car market in India is slowly making its space and with more EV cars slated for launch in 2021, it is expected to only grow. Apart from the already present cars like Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona, we could see many new cars on the Indian roads.

Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra will be adding up cars to their line up of EVs. While Tata is expected to introduce the Altroz EV, Mahindra could introduce electric XUC 300 and eKUV 100. Elon Musk's Tesla has also made its plans clear for the Indian market and after India's registration, it will be bringing the EVsto India soon. The first Tesla car expected to hit the Indian roads is the Model 3 which will be priced somewhere between Rs 55 Lakh and60 Lakh.

