Upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift Spotted During Commercial Shoot

Maruti Suzuki had two quiet years in which it did not introduce any new products. Due to the pandemic and an ageing roster, it has also seen a dip in sales over the last two years. The automobile giant, however now, is preparing to unveil a flurry of new vehicles. It is updating its existing products and collaborating with Toyota to produce new vehicles. The Baleno will be the first vehicle to receive an update. Maruti is expected to give the WagonR a slight facelift after that.

The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is on sale in the country since 2019. It had an introductory price of Rs 4.19 lakh. It's almost due for a mid-life update, and Maruti Suzuki appears to be working on it. A video has leaked on the internet showing a mildly upgraded version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR being filmed for a TV advertisement.

On the model that is being identified, there aren't many differences in terms of visual alterations. A blackened roof, on the other hand, is easy to spot here, indicating the entrance of a dual-tone paint scheme. In addition, new paint colours are anticipated to be added to the WagonR lineup, as well as minor tweaks to parts such as fog light housings, the front grille, and more. Nonetheless, the upgraded Maruti Suzuki WagonR will get new alloy wheels. The cabin arrangement is also expected to remain identical, with the existing dashboard design being used. The inclusion of a bigger 9-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit is likely to be borrowed from the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. You can also expect a significant increase in the price tag after the new facelift.

Maruti currently offers 14 variations of the third-generation WagonR. These come with either a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine or a 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine, with the former having a CNG version.

