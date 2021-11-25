Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV Spied During Testing In India - Details Here

A new spied video of a camouflaged Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV test mule has popped up online. The SUV was spotted testing in Haryana. While some internet users believe this is the Toyota-badged version of the MPV, based on the amount of concealment, it looks to be a mid-life facelift of Maruti Suzuki’s premium 6-seater MPV.

Maruti Suzuki India has a number of new model launches scheduled for 2022, including the new Vitara Brezza as well as Baleno, and this revamped XL6 appears to be joining that list.

There isn’t much to speak about visually, but based on the visible areas, we can guess that the car will get an updated front end, maybe with new revamped, much slimmer headlights. The grille appears to have been altered, with a honeycomb mesh design, although the front bumper appears to be substantially untouched. We don’t get a clear look at the back, but we expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get redesigned LED taillights, and potentially a fresh bumper.

The spy footage, which was shared on Motorbeam’s YouTube channel, shows the test sedan with new alloy wheels with fresh design, which might be carried over to the production model. These wheels are comparable to those found on the Suzuki XL7, which is available in some Southeast Asian countries.

The XL6 facelift will be mechanically identical to the existing model. It is likely that the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with 104PS and 138 Nm would be retained. The motor is now equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The safety systems are anticipated to be similar to those of the existing XL6. It contains twin airbags, ABS with EBD and brake aid, a rear parking cam, an electronic stability system, and a variety of other features.

The inside of the facelifted XL6 will be updated with the latest upholstery. Other modest modifications in terms of quality are possible. Other amenities will remain the same as the existing XL6, including leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a vertically adjustable driver seating, and a light touch premium lining on the roof.

