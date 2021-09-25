Upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV Spotted Wearing Camouflage Ahead of Launch

Maserati cars are something that any automobile enthusiast will love. The Italian cars are not only about style and suave but also about bulk and muscle. The company is all set to launch the second SUV in the Maserati lineup, the all-new Maserati Grecale on November 16. The launch will be done in Milan. Expected to be launched as the rival for BMW X3 and Porsche Macan, the Maserati Grecale will be birthed on the same lineup as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The internet is abuzz with a few images of the new much-awaited SUV. The camouflaged version looks so appealing. One can only wonder what it would look like with the veil off.

Since the Grecale is being manufactured on the same lineup in the same plant as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one can estimate the variable under the hood scenario of the new Maserati Grecale. It is either expected to have a 2-litre turbo engine or a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 powertrain. According to reports, the car can also hone the 3-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine

The images do not reveal much but hint at headlights adapted by the very fast and equally luxurious Maserati MC20 Supercar, while the tail has a slight shadow of the glaring rear pair on the Maserati Ghibli.

“It is going to be the most practical and at the same time luxurious vehicle manufactured by the Maserati. The car will come equipped with the best-in-class feature and a dynamic design that can make you look twice,” Francesco Tonon, Masertai’s Global Plan Head, told Autocar.

Maserati Grecale gets its name from the very fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea and is expected to become the new face of the brand’s widening portfolio. It is not the first time that Maserati has named its cars after high-velocity winds, Ghibli, Merak, Khamsin are some earlier examples.

