Upcoming Maserati Grecale SUV Teased Ahead of Global Launch on March 22

Italian automaker Maserati has confirmed the global debut of its upcoming SUV, Grecale, on March 22. Coming as the second SUV offering from the automaker, the Grecale is expected to be positon in a price bracket lower than that of Maserati Levante. Making the announcement of Grecale’s launch, Maserati also unveiled new sets of teaser photos showing new details of the luxury SUV’s design, reported Car and Driver.

The photos featuring a lightly camouflaged unit of Grecale offer almost an undisguised look at the front end of the SUV that sports the signature Maserati grille with vertical slats and a large trident logo. The front is flanked by sharp LED projector headlamps integrated with daytime running lights.

The design inspirations from its elder sibling Levante are distinctly visible on the rear quarter and C- Pillar of the Grecale. The teaser also showcases the vehicle’s sporty alloy wheel that features red brake callipers.

Advertisement

While there is not any detail available about the cabin design of Grecale, we expect the SUV to arrive loaded with a hi-tech feature list and premium design touches. The safety feature should also be at par with all other premium offerings in the range. The vehicle is likely to come with Maserati’s “Intelligent Assistant" allowing voice command for control of features.

Also Watch:

The biggest suspense, however, has been around the power terrain of the Grecale.While Maserati has not shied away from teasing the exterior looks of the SUV, they have remained tight-lipped on the engine offering.

Speculations are that the automaker could possibly power Grecale with either the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine seen on the Maserati MC20 or 2.9-litre V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. An all-electric variant of the SUV is also said to be on the cars, however, the final picture will get clear only after the official launch next month.

After the debut in March, Maserati Grecale will reportedly be going on sale in the international market next year

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.