Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric SUV to Get Massive, 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

As the auto industry heads towards automation with an electric speed, major players in the EV industry are trying to make the journey for the passengers as smooth and comfortable as possible. Mercedes-Benz is one of the contenders in the race and recently revealed their all-new EQS SUV that guarantees an entertainment-laden ride for the driver and passengers inside. Eliminating the monotony in automation, Mercedes has introduced the electric SUVs with a massive 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, coupled with a 12.3-inch OLED display.

The futuristic feature, however, comes with a condition. To use the feature to its full potential, the passengers will have to wear headphones in order to prevent any distractions to the driver. In addition to this, the driver’s eyesight will also be monitored and if the driver tries to look at the screen, the passenger screen will automatically dim. The car’s entertainment system will be supported by the Dolby Atmos sound system.

With a gigantic screen featuring on the dashboard, the Mercedes EQS SUV will hone the right details to be considered the epitome of premium EVs. Not only is the Mercedes EQS SUV attractive in terms of features and look, but the car also promises a performance that will impress the hands behind the wheel. The German automaker is offering the EQS SUVs with a 107.8-kWh battery. The powertrain is adept to churn 516 hp of peak power and a maximum of 855 Nm torque.

Yes, we know the engine specifications are drool-worthy but the interiors have definitely surpassed the performance by a unit or two. Coming back to the interiors of the Mercedes EQS EV, the car’s cabin is well-equipped to make you taste luxury dipped in technology. The car’s interiors will be made tranquil with a robust air purification system, and also add freshness in the air with a new scent being introduced by Mercedes.

