UK-based automobile manufacturer, Morris Garages has unveiled their latest creation on Wednesday. Proudly honing the moniker ‘MG Astor,’ the car is a first-in-segment vehicle with Autonomous Level 2 technology and equipped with a personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant. The AI assistant, designed by the American firm ‘Star Design’ and powered by i-Smart Hub, will be placed on the vehicle’s dashboard and will engage with the passengers of the car. It can depict human-like voices and emotions and is well-equipped to give information about a variety of things through Wikipedia.

“Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that can only be seen in premium luxury segments. As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technology, and this time we are going with Artificial Intelligence,” Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD, MG Motors India told in a statement. He added, “By leveraging AI, our vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience.”

The Autonomous-level 2 MG Astor has derived its name from Raytheon Sentinel, ground surveillance and airborne battlefield aircraft, formerly operated by the Royal Air Force, United Kingdom.

The car will also be equipped with mid-range radar and a multi-purpose camera supported by Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS). This will include adaptive cruise control, collision warning, automatic braking, lane assist, lane departure warning, rear-driver assist, and an intelligent headlamp control (IHC). The features provide a reinforced safety and comfort to the overall driving experience and are optimized depending on the Indian traffic conditions.

The mid-size SUV will foster the company’s vision in the field of auto-tech and aim at the concept of Car-as-a-platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services. CAAP is a concept of building an ecosystem of various in-car services. The services include MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, JioSaavn subscription, and an industry-first feature of booking a parking slot, powered by Park+, along with other features.

