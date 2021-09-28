Upcoming MG Astor Mid-Size SUV Variant Details Leaked Ahead of Launch, Check Here

Early October MG will launch the Astor in India. Although the company unveiled most of the specs that the customers can expect in the car, including the permanent passenger of the MG models -the AI assistant, the customer base was still oblivious to the trims of the machine until now.

A report citing RTO document, with the Government of NCT of Delhi on its letterhead, has revealed the trims that the MG Astor will be offered by the company. According to the document, the MG Astor will be seen parked at Morris Garages showrooms in five trims – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

Earlier, the powertrain of the new MG Astor was revealed in two variants. First is the 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed continuously variable transmission gearbox churning out 107bhp @6000rpm. The second is the 1.3-litre turbo-diesel engine, coupled with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, churning out 138bhp @5200rpm.

While the Style variant will be honed with the former powertrain, the Super variant will be equipped with the latter. It is to be noted that, according to the document, under the two categories – Style and Super – the variants Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, will offer all three transmission options.

The MG Astor is built on the ZS platform, which is also engraved on the boot of the car. The ZS is the company’s electric creation. However, the MG Astor still consumes fossil fuel to run on the tarmac.

Apart from the very interactive and quirky virtual assistant, the MG Astor is loaded with high-tech features, staying true to its tech-savvy lineage. To start with the top, the car has the largest sunroof in the segment, which includes the car’s rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Kia Seltos.

In addition, the car is the epitome of safe driving with features like assistive braking, blind-spot detection, and lane-keeping assistant. The vehicle’s cabin boasts of ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and a dual-tone appearance that gives it a touch of premium.

