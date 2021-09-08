Upcoming MG Astor SUV to Get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as Standard in All Variants

The soon to be launched mid-segment SUV, MG Astor will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard in all the variants, the company announced today. The recently unveiled SUV will also get industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology, making it the most affordable car in India to get all these features to the discerning Indian customers.

The SUV will feature a 10.1-inch infotainment system screen displaying the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity feature, and Astor personal AI-assistant. Additionally, Astor will come with the JioSaavn app for music and videos.

The personal AI-assistant presents human-like emotions & voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside.

It also hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more. MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+ - select cities to begin with) in the car.

In terms of design, the MG Astor is equipped with hexagonal grille with LED headlights & projector set-up, LED DRLs doubling up as turn indicators and LED tail-lamps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here