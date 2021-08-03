Upcoming MG Astor SUV to Get Jio e-SIM Integration in India, Launch in September

MG Motor India announces partnership on the Internet of Things (IOT) space with Jio India’s leading digital services provider. MG Motor India will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio’s IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV. The association will enable robust new-age mobility solutions, underlining the marquee carmaker’s zeal to build futuristic mobility applications and facilitate magical experiences.

Jio’s new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology.”

Also Watch:

Kiran Thomas, Director & President, Jio said “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jio’s eSIM, IOT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here