MG eZS Electric SUV Spied Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

A day after we saw the official unveil of MG Hector SUV, spy shots of its second moniker, the eZS was spotted testing, heavily disguised. Towards the end of 2018, MG confirmed that the second iteration in their pipeline will be an electric SUV.The eZS as you can wonder is the electric twin on the ZS SUV sold abroad. However, from what can be seen in the above photos, the eZS gets a few distinct elements such as a set of unique 5-spoke alloy wheels, eZS badging and a charging port under the front grille.On the inside, we expect the MG eZS to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector. In China, the production version of the eZS ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the eZS delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.The SUV will arrive at our shores via the CBU route and will most likely be placed above the Hector as a flagship in the company’s lineup. That’s until the company plans on bringing a third moniker to the Indian market.Image source: Autocar India