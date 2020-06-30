Upcoming MG Gloster SUV Spied Testing Undisguised in India, To Rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

After its first-ever showcase at this year’s Auto Expo, the MG Gloster has been spied testing in Gujarat, undisguised for the first time. The car will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, which has been immensely popular offerings in the full-size SUV segment.

The test mule that was spied gets a butch stance with accentuated with a large chrome grille at the front. Also present are side-steps, roof rails and a set of dual-tone alloy wheels. While the interior could not be captured, we expect a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit and 3-zone automatic climate control.

For the unaware, the MG Gloster is sold as the Maxus D 90 in China and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that outputs 225PS and 350Nm. For the Indian market, however, the car may also come with an in-house developed unit derived from the FCA Multijet diesel as seen on the Hector. The motor will produce 218PS and 480Nm of torque.

We expect the Gloster to be priced around Rs 40-45 lakh in the Indian market. In a recent conversation with News18, the company’s president and MD Rajeev Chaba confirmed that while the launch of both the MG Hector Plus and the Gloster was delayed, it is well within the timeframe. However, with the turmoil at the border, several automakers have been ridiculed with delays due to components getting stuck at the port due to the Government's decision to manually check the components arriving from China.

