Upcoming MG Gloster SUV to Arrive With Level 1 Autonomous Park Assist Feature

After its earlier teaser, MG motor India has now revealed that the Gloster will arrive with Auto Park Assist feature. Gloster to be India's First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV.

According to its earlier teaser, the car is expected to feature autonomous parking and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). In the domestic market, the car will go up against the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Altura G4 and Toyota and Cruiser.

Underpinning the car is MG’s ladder-frame chassis and measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. A few of the design cues include an octagonal grille with chrome slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps with round chrome bezel and sculpted bumper and hood. Also on offer are a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, chrome around the window line, chrome door handles, LED tail-lights and roof rails.

Powering the car will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former outputs 220bhp and 360Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 215bhp.

The name ‘Gloster’ pays homage to MG’s British genes and stands for being Bold, Sturdy, Reliable and Versatile. Gloster was a British jet-engine aircraft prototype & the name is a nod to great British engineering. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors, the Gloster is designed to set new benchmarks in the Indian automotive space.