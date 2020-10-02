Upcoming MG Gloster SUV Variants, Features, Powertrain Options Explained - Check Here

MG Motor India, the SAIC-owned British brand will soon launch its upcoming Gloster premium full-size SUV in India. The Gloster, sold elsewhere as Maxus D90 is expected to go up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and will be the flagship SUV for the brand in India. MG Motor has recently revealed the variant details of the Gloster and has started accepted bookings at Rs 1 Lakh. Here's a lowdown on the engine, gearbox and variants you can avail in the MG Gloster -

Gloster Super and Sharp to be powered by 163hp 2.0-litre turbo diesel

Gloster Sharp and Savvy to get 218hp twin-turbo unit and four-wheel drive

MG Gloster Super

2.0-litre turbo diesel with 163hp, 375 Nm output

8-speed automatic

7-seater cabin

12.3-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Leatherette upholstery (Tan Brown with diamond stitching)

Driver fatigue monitor

7 airbags

ESP

Traction control

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

ABS

Rear view camera

Electric adjust, folding and heated wing mirrors

Auto LED headlamps with DRLs

Auto wipers

19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Cruise control

Drive modes

8-inch multi-information display

MG Gloster Smart (In addition to Super features)

2.0-litre turbo diesel with 163hp, 375 Nm output

8-speed automatic

6-seater cabin

Cornering lamps

Ambient lighting

12.3-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Sunroof

Paddle shifters

Powered driver seat (12-way adjust)

Powered tailgate with hands free opening

3-zone climate control

PM 2.5 filter

Tyre pressure monitor

I-Smart connected technology

MG Gloster Sharp (In addition to Smart features)

2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 218hp, 480 Nm output

8-speed automatic E-Shifter

Both 6-seater and 7-seater cabin

4WD system

Electronic locking rear differential

Blind spot assist

360 degree camera

64-colour ambient lighting

12-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier

Panoramic sunroof

Shift-on-fly 4WD with seven drive modes

Driver seat with memory, heating and ventilation

Wireless phone charger

Auto tilt wing mirrors when reverse gear engaged

MG Gloster Savvy (In addition to Sharp features)

2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 218hp, 480 Nm output

8-speed automatic E-Shifter

6-seater cabin

Forward collision warning

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous parking