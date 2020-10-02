Upcoming MG Gloster SUV Variants, Features, Powertrain Options Explained - Check Here

MG Motor India, the SAIC-owned British brand will soon launch its upcoming Gloster premium full-size SUV in India. The Gloster, sold elsewhere as Maxus D90 is expected to go up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and will be the flagship SUV for the brand in India. MG Motor has recently revealed the variant details of the Gloster and has started accepted bookings at Rs 1 Lakh. Here's a lowdown on the engine, gearbox and variants you can avail in the MG Gloster -
Gloster Super and Sharp to be powered by 163hp 2.0-litre turbo diesel
Gloster Sharp and Savvy to get 218hp twin-turbo unit and four-wheel drive
MG Gloster Super
2.0-litre turbo diesel with 163hp, 375 Nm output
8-speed automatic
7-seater cabin
12.3-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity
Leatherette upholstery (Tan Brown with diamond stitching)
Driver fatigue monitor
7 airbags
ESP
Traction control
Hill start assist
Hill descent control
ABS
Rear view camera
Electric adjust, folding and heated wing mirrors
Auto LED headlamps with DRLs
Auto wipers
19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
Cruise control
Drive modes
8-inch multi-information display
MG Gloster Smart (In addition to Super features)
2.0-litre turbo diesel with 163hp, 375 Nm output
8-speed automatic
6-seater cabin
Cornering lamps
Ambient lighting
12.3-inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
Paddle shifters
Powered driver seat (12-way adjust)
Powered tailgate with hands free opening
3-zone climate control
PM 2.5 filter
Tyre pressure monitor
I-Smart connected technology
MG Gloster Sharp (In addition to Smart features)
2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 218hp, 480 Nm output
8-speed automatic E-Shifter
Both 6-seater and 7-seater cabin
4WD system
Electronic locking rear differential
Blind spot assist
360 degree camera
64-colour ambient lighting
12-speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier
Panoramic sunroof
Shift-on-fly 4WD with seven drive modes
Driver seat with memory, heating and ventilation
Wireless phone charger
Auto tilt wing mirrors when reverse gear engaged
MG Gloster Savvy (In addition to Sharp features)
2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 218hp, 480 Nm output
8-speed automatic E-Shifter
6-seater cabin
Forward collision warning
Autonomous emergency braking
Lane departure warning
Adaptive cruise control
Autonomous parking