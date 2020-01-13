Upcoming MG Hector-Based 6-Seater SUV Spotted on Video, to Rival Tata Gravitas
While the upcoming iteration has been spotted several times testing on the Indian roads, fresh spy shots show the exteriors up close and personal.
MG 6-seater SUV spotted. (Instagram: Autogram07)
MG Motor’s first offering in India took the market by storm and sent ripples across the segment recording impressive sales while eating into dominant players such as the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. After the success of the 5-seater Hector, MG is now inching closer to launch its 6/7-seater sibling soon.
While the upcoming iteration has been spotted several times testing on the Indian roads, fresh spy shots show the exteriors up close and personal. And Instagram post uploaded by autogram07 shows a test-mule with little camouflage. At the front, the most notable tweak is the new headlamps with newly-style LED DRLs inside. The grille on the test car is bigger than the one seen on Hector SUV. Since the front bumper has been covered in camouflage, we expect the same to be newly designed too.
Previous spy photos suggests that the car will ship with captain seats in the second row while the third row will retain the bench layout. We also learn that the car could alternatively come with a 7-seat layout that will sport bench seats in the second row too.
Reports suggest that the upcoming iteration of the Hector will be called as the Hector Plus. The Hector Plus will subsequently come at a slight premium over the 5-seater version sold now. The company is also expected to bring about a few cosmetic changes to make it look different from its 5-seater sibling. On the inside, the upcoming Hector Plus is expected to come with updated interiors that will up the premium quotient.
In terms of mechanicals, the Hector Plus is expected to get the same powertrain options as the current model. This includes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The company is also set to debut the Maxus SUV in India which will get a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that has been developed in-house.
