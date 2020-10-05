Upcoming MG Hector Facelift Spied With 17-inch Wheels Ahead of Launch in India

Morris Garage’s (MG) Hector since its launch in India last year had a successful run so far. The MG Hector model did manage to establish MG Motor name in the Indian automotive market and did receive a warm reception by Indian buyers. The initial response of the Indian buyers was so overwhelming that MG Motors had to stop taking bookings for a while. Even though the Hector was introduced in India the previous year, the company is preparing to revive its introductory model with a facelift.

According to leaked photos which have surfaced online, a test model of the MG Hector was recently spotted in Vadodara in Gujarat. The subtle minor tweaks include a new mesh design for the grille which looks a bit sleeker and smaller than the current version. The chrome-finished grille outline, vertical headlamp design and front bumper and rear bumper with silver inserts remain the same. However, it does sport a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Overall, side profile of the vehicle hasn’t been touched, so is the case with rear bumper and reflectors. The rear section has a minor upgrade with the introduction of a black strip with thick chrome underline running between the tail lights, a subtle change from the red strip running horizontally in the earlier model.

As the MG Hector new facelift only gets a few minor tweaks, it will be safe to assume the mechanicals of the SUV will not be altered. The engine and powertrains on offer will most likely be retained. The current model of the MG Hector is available in three engine options – the first one is a 1.5 litre turbo-petrol powered engine with 141bhp and 250 Nm of maximum power and peak torque. The second one features the same 1.5 litre turbo-petrol powered engine with a mild-hybrid system delivering the same peak power and torque figures. Both the engine options include a 6-speed manual gearbox. The third engine option is a 2.0-liter diesel version which churns out 173bhp and 350Nm of torque, this one, however, will only be available in a 6-speed manual transmission. MG recently launched a dual-tone paint scheme, which will also be available for the upcoming model.

