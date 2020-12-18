Upcoming MG Hector Facelift Spotted Undisguised for the First Time, Launch in Jan 2021

Morris Garage’s (MG) Hector, since its launch in India, had a successful run so far. The MG Hector model did manage to find a firm footing in the Indian market as it received a warm reception by potential buyers. The initial response from Indian customers was so overwhelming that MG Motors had to stop taking bookings for a while. Even though it’s just been close to 18 months since the Hector’s debut, the company is already preparing to revive its introductory model with a facelift.

The new facelifted Hector has now been spotted undisguised ahead of its early-2021 launch. The new leaked images show what the actual facelift will look like, providing us the first glimpse of the 2020 MG Hector.

As mentioned earlier, MG Motors India is already looking to get the facelift out soon and the way they are going about, it doesn’t leave much doubt that it would see an early new year launch. Going by the leaked pictures, there are subtle tweaks that have few similarities to Hector Plus. However, the new version’s honeycomb front grille gets a rework and they now come with chrome inserts, while the headlights, DRLs and bumpers remain the same as on the old one.

It also sports large wheels, with a new five-split dual tone alloy wheels. The new wheel update fill the arches nicely and give the new Hector a better look. They have got rid of the gaudy red plastic trim at the rear and replaced it with a gloss black applique which connects the two tail lights. The new Hector’s interior now features a lighter beige upholstery which not only gives the cabin a premium look but also an airier feel.

As nothing else has been divulged so far, the feature list is most likely to remain the same as the current version. MG might continue its 10.4-inch infotainment system with connected car tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, classy sound system, ambient lighting and a powered driver’s seat.

Safety wise MG shall be covered by six airbags, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The new version’s powertrain is expected to be the same as the current which features a 2.0-litre diesel engine that provides a 170PS and 350Nm, while a 1/5-litre turbo petrol engine shall also continue to make 143PS and 250Nm.

Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission that comes as standard option, however, the option of an automatic in the form of a six-speed dual clutch transmission is limited to the non-hybrid turbo-petrol version.

The MG Hector is currently retailing between Rs 12.83 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), but the facelift model could come in at a slight premium than the former. The Hector will continue to rival the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai’s Creta and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

