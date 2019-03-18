Upcoming MG Hector SUV Spied Completely Undisguised in London

MG (Morris Garages) India will begin its India innings with the Hector SUV and the car has been spied completely undisguised in London. MG earlier announced the name of its much-awaited SUV: ‘Hector’, ahead of its market launch in the middle of this year. The name Hector draws inspiration from the qualities of the Trojan warrior hero – Prince Hector of Troy. Hector also pays homage to great British engineering tradition, as a nod to the Royal Hector biplane, used by the Royal Air Force in the 1930s.By the looks of it, the spied MG Hector in red color is based on the Baojun 530 and has a lot of chrome treatment for the Indian market. There’s a big hexagonal honeycomb grille, C-section fog light encasing, and sharp headlights. Also, the Hector will be loaded to the brim and will house an IOT connectivity system, first of its kind in India.MG Hector will go into production in Q2 2019 at the company’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With over 75% localisation levels to begin with the company aims to enter the growing premium SUV segment with a best-in-class offering that sets a new benchmark in its segment.“Based on the company’s global platform, the Hector has been heavily re-engineered to enrich product attributes and suit the evolving preferences of the customers and Indian road conditions. With 100 sales and service touch points in place by May 2019, we are confident that we will be able to exceed the market expectations with Hector,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.The carmaker had already started showcasing its global vehicles across 10 major cities in India to get closer to its prospective customers.