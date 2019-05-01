Upcoming MG Hector SUV Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch - Watch Video

Chinese owned British car maker MG Motor, which announced its opening act in the Indian turf with the Hector earlier this year, is set to launch the car by June. Months ahead of its launch, the SUV was spotted testing in Gujarat, completely void of any camouflage.Joining the bandwagon of tech-dependent cars, MG Motor is the second SUV after the Hyundai Venue that will take on the new fad in India. From what can be seen in the video, the Hector seems to have undergone an extensive chrome treatment. The front fascia, as we saw before, ships with sleek and sharp headlights that sit on either side of a hexagonal honeycomb grille. The LED DRLs and the indicator lights are encased together on either side the bumper. This is complemented by the extended skid plate.On the sides, the Hector features distinct squared wheel arches with a chrome strip running through the wheelbase. This is in addition to a chrome bezel on the windows, stretching from the A-Pillar to the C-Pillar of the car. At the rear, unlike most of its segment rivals, the Hector does not sport LED tail lamps. Similar to the front, the aluminium-finished skid plate also extends to the rear bumper.To build the new iSmart Next Gen, the automaker says that they have partnered with global tech companies Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana, TomTom and Nuance. It also unveiled other several industry-first features of Internet-enabled cars that will be available in the MG Hector.The iSMART NextGen, which MG Motor calls the 'brain' of the car, will be housed in a 10.4” Head Unit. The screen is designed with a vertical interface that allows the driver to control the entire car system with just a touch or voice command. MG says that the Head Unit has been built to withstand extreme climatic conditions in India. It will also come with pre-loaded with entertainment content.MG Hector iSMART NextGen will be embedded with an M2M sim that ensures that the car remains connected. The customized solution has been developed by Unlimited in partnership with Cisco and Airtel who have collaborated with their Jasper platform and telecommunication network respectively. The connected mobility solution on the MG Hector is Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPV6) ready for 5G.Here's one of the interesting facts, MG customers will be able to download software updates immediately or schedule them for later, as in smartphones. This makes MG the first few among the global leaders and the first in India to bring the revolutionary Over The Air (OTA) technology to cars. The OTA feature would be standard in all MG cars enabled with iSMART Next Gen for connected mobility, starting with MG Hector SUV.