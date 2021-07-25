Upcoming MG One SUV Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on July 30

Morris Garages (MG) is all set to unveil an all-new SUV globally on July 30, which will be called the MG One. The British automaker has teased the MG One SUV which partially showcases what the car will look like and also gives an idea of MG’s latest design language that the car will follow. As per the company, the MG One is based on the brand’s new SIGMA architecture, an all-in-one modular designed platform. This has enabled MG to empower the MG One with powerful chip technology, an active digital ecosystem, advanced electric architecture and hard-core software technology, as per the company’s claims.

Recently, MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India set up a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Pune. The smart chargers can be accessed by anyone who has an EV car compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System), by registering on Fortum’s mobile app.

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities.”

MG Motor India and Fortum, one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global EV space, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 11 DC chargers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

MG ZS EV can be charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes at Fortum superfast charging stations. Other charging options with the ZS EV include a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance). Additionally, it has extended the charging network in select satellite cities.

