Upcoming MG ZS Electric Will be Priced Around Rs 25 Lakh, To Compete Against Hyundai Kona
Companies are dipping their toes into the nascent electric car market amid a concerted effort by the government to spur adoption of environment-friendly vehicles.
MG-eZS (Image: MG)
MG Motor, which is taking aim at India's green mobility market with its upcoming electric SUV MG ZS EV, has said it is looking to go "beyond tokenism" with its foray into the segment. "We are aiming to develop the entire ecosystem around electric cars in the country," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.
"We are tying up with partners for charging infrastructure, for battery lifecycle management, we are exploring a subscription model for buyers...We are going beyond tokenism," he asserted. The MG ZS EV, to be unveiled next month, will go head to head with Hyundai Kona, launched in July this year as the country's first fully electric SUV. Companies are dipping their toes into the nascent electric car market amid a concerted effort by the government to spur adoption of environment-friendly vehicles.
