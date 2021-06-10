Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport Near Panvel Takes Design Inspiration from Lotus - Video

GVK Group, the company making the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport near Panvel has released a video of the airport revealing that the design inspiration has been taken from the lotus flower. The group which is also incharge of making the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport revealed that the new airport will have long fluid lines, sprawling concourses and a recurring lotus motif across the complex.

The first look of the upcoming airport also reveals that the site had a cluster of villages with ponds full of lotuses and that inspired the terminal design. The airport is designed by British architectural firm Zaha Hadid, the same firm that also designed the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The Central government plans to operationalise Navi Mumbai airport by 2021-22, apart from creating additional infrastructure at existing airports in Delhi and Banagalore, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha recently said.

The greenfield airport will be made in four phases and will be able to handle 90 million passengers annually once it is fully operational. Phase wise, the airport will handle 10 million passengers in Phase one and will have three interconnected multi-level terminals with the airport’s main terminal (T1) expected to be operational in the first phase. The T1 will have two floors, few level changes and minimum walking distances.

The GVK Group sold its stake to Adani Group in August 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here