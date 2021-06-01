Upcoming New-Gen Kia Sportage SUV Teased Ahead of Global Unveil in July, India Launch on the Cards

Kia has revealed the first official teaser images of the all-new Sportage – the fifth incarnation of the brand’s most popular SUV model ahead of its official launch in July in Korea. The all-new Sportage has a muscular stance and strong yet refined silhouette. Notable new details include the crisp, taught character lines that ripple across the surfaces. The front creates an instant and thought-provoking statement, with a detailed-orientated black grille graphic spanning the width of the face. At the rear, muscular shoulder lines drop gently to meet slim daytime-running lamps, which flank the new Kia logo and Sportage emblem.

The interior design sketch reveals a driver-orientated space that plays with boldness in character, softness in qualities and innovation in technology. At the core is a beautifully sculpted integrated curved display.

“Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level.”

