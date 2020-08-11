Upcoming New-Gen Mahindra Thar SUV Spied Ahead of Launch in India, To Debut on August 15

Mahindra is all set to unveil the next-generation Thar in India on August 15. Ahead of the official debut a few spy shots of the car has surfaced online, indicating a major overhaul both in terms of the exterior as well as interior design.

While this is not the first spy shot that we have come across, plenty of details have come to light this time around. For starters, the revamped interiors with more notable creature comfort elements than before, suggest that Mahindra is most likely to aim to cater to a larger audience rather than a narrow niche.

While we cannot comment on its impact on the car’s iconic off-roading capabilities, Mahindra is expected to have that covered too. On the outside, the car continues its signature boxy silhouette, circular headlamps, spare-wheel on the tailgate and alloy wheels among others. The leaked images also show ‘Thar’ engraving on the LED headlamps of the car. Unlike its outgoing version, Mahindra is expected to introduce that car in both soft-top as well as hard-top configurations.

The test mule was spotted with an all-black theme that came with contrast white stitching on the seats, adding to the SUV’s intended premium appeal. Speaking of which, a few other elements that will add to the same argument are features like a large touchscreen infotainment system that will most likely come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also new is the instrument cluster that will come with analogue dials on either side along with a digital display in the centre.

Mechanically, the car is expected to arrive with an option for petrol as well as diesel engines. The petrol engine would be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine while the diesel would be a 2.2-litre turbocharged motor. Transmission options on offer would be a six-speed manual set up along with an optional automatic unit.

