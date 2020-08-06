Upcoming New-Gen Mahindra Thar SUV to Debut on August 15 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that it will take the curtains off the newest version of its eagerly anticipated SUV, the Thar, on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day - 15th August, 2020.

The all-new Thar is a quantum leap in Technology, Comfort and Safety features without compromising on the Thar's core promise – legendary off-road capability and its iconic design. This will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.

The company reported a 36 per cent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, Mahindra said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 35 per cent to 24,211 units last month compared to 37,474 units in July 2019. Exports dropped by 45 per cent to 1,467 units as against 2,668 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, it sold 11,025 vehicles in July this year, against 16,831 vehicles in the same month last year, down 34 per cent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 13,103 vehicles as against 15,969 units earlier, a dip of 18 per cent.