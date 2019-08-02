Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR

Hyundai is inching closer to the global launch of the new Grani10, which has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage several times in India and Europe. Adding to the same is a new set of spy shots that were snapped in the NCR region after the car was spotted wearing heavy camouflage recently. Dimensionally, the car seems to retain its size, while sporting a few subtle cosmetic tweaks.

The previous-generation Hyundai Grand i10 came with subtle changes in the Indian market including the rear window which was widened to make the cabin freer. The overall silhouette of the car has been retained, but considering what the current rivals demand, the car could carry a bunch of upgrades in its holster.

Hyundai Grand i10 spy shots. (Image: News18.com)

At its launch, the Hyundai Grand i10 will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift which majorly disrupted the former’s sales. Speaking of the upgrades, Hyundai is expected to feature a new dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will be BS-VI compliant and Hyundai is also likely to offer an AMT transmission similar to the Santro AMT.