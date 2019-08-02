Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR

The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 will be BS-VI compliant and the company is also likely to offer an AMT transmission similar to the Santro AMT.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR
Hyundai Grand i10 spy shots. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Hyundai is inching closer to the global launch of the new Grani10, which has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage several times in India and Europe. Adding to the same is a new set of spy shots that were snapped in the NCR region after the car was spotted wearing heavy camouflage recently. Dimensionally, the car seems to retain its size, while sporting a few subtle cosmetic tweaks.

The previous-generation Hyundai Grand i10 came with subtle changes in the Indian market including the rear window which was widened to make the cabin freer. The overall silhouette of the car has been retained, but considering what the current rivals demand, the car could carry a bunch of upgrades in its holster.

Hyundai Grand i10 spy shots. (Image: News18.com) Hyundai Grand i10 spy shots. (Image: News18.com)

At its launch, the Hyundai Grand i10 will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift which majorly disrupted the former’s sales. Speaking of the upgrades, Hyundai is expected to feature a new dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will be BS-VI compliant and Hyundai is also likely to offer an AMT transmission similar to the Santro AMT.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram