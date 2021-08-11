Tata Motors, India’s leading EV player offering highest-selling electric car in the form of Nexon EV has released a teaser video of the upcoming Tigor electric sedan as their next EV. While Tata has been retailing the Tigor EV in the domestic market for long now, it mostly caters to the fleet operations. With the new Tigor EV, Tata Motors is now aiming personal buyers as well.

The new Tata Tigor has been revealed wearing a camouflage in a video film feature ace driver and India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan who can be seen driving the Nexon EV. Soon in the video, the Tigor EV makes and appearance highlighting the Ziptron technology.

The use of Ziptron technology in the Tigor EV means the sedan will get a range of more than 300 km on a single charge and also new age features along with multiple charging options. Tata Tigor EV is expected to be priced under Rs 10 Lakh for the base variant.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors recently announced that the indigenous automaker plans to launch 10 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in its product portfolio by 2025. Currently Tata retails two electric cars, one is the Tata Nexon EV, the best selling electric vehicle in the country and the Tata Tigor electric vehicle, mostly used in government and fleet services.

Tata Motors also announced the launch of a new brand ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. Under the XPRES brand the Indian carmaker will introduce offerings catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will mow sport XPRES badge.

The first vehicle under the XPRES brand is the Electric Sedan called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV, which basically is the rebadged Tata Tigor EV. The sedan, like Tigor, will be targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers.

By renaming the Tata Tigor EV as Tata XPRES T, Tata has now retained the previous gen Tigor EV for fleet operations and will launch the new Tigor EV with Ziptron for personal buyers.

