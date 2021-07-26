Upcoming Next-Gen Hyundai Creta to Borrow Styling Cues from Tucson SUV

Hyundai has done really well for itself, especially in India, with its Creta line-up. The people’s favourite SUV is now looking at the introduction to the next generation of the car. It looks as if the car will be seeing many modifications on its previous-gen and will be made to work even better for the public. The next-gen Creta is estimated to make its global debut in the year 2022.

Spy pictures of the new Hyundai Creta have revealed many style updates. According to previous spy pictures, the body shell of the car will remain unchanged, while the heavier camouflage hid key aspects of the design change. The new images show that it will be borrowing styling cues from the new Tucson, including the grille design and low set headlamps.

According to an Autocar India report, the headlights have been redesigned to be more rectangular and to sit lower on the front fascia. The parametric grille design is more visible in this updated image, and the LED DRLs are smoothly integrated into it. The hood and bumper are also new.

In foreign markets, the second-generation Creta is available with a variety of petrol and diesel engines. The Creta is presently offered in India with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motor, as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are offered with either a manual or automatic transmission, while the turbo-petrol engine is only accessible with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. These engines are quite likely to be continued.

The current-generation Creta debuted in China as the ix25 in 2019, with the India-spec SUV making its premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo last February, making the vehicle a little more than a year old in our marketplace. The facelifted Creta is expected to debut in foreign markets in 2022, with an India launch following later.

