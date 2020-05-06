Upcoming Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Hatchback Spotted Testing on Public Roads

After officially revealing the images earlier this year, the next-gen Hyundai i20 has now been spotted on the streets during testing.

The new i20 follows the same design language seen on Hyundai’s newer generation models like the Sonata that is sold in the foreign markets. The front end consists of a prominent cascading grille that sits in between large angular headlamps and defined creases along the body. At the rear the car now gets large wrap-around tail-lamps with Z-shaped LED inserts.

In terms of dimensions, the new i20 has grown 5mm in length, 16mm in width, but is shorter by 24mm than the current model.

On the inside as well, Hyundai has graced the new-gen with plenty of features. The dashboard design resembles the one we have seen in the new Elantra that was introduced earlier this year. Dominating the dashboard is a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment display. Other notable features come in the form of wireless phone charging, Blue Link connectivity system, auto climate control, ambient lighting and a Bose audio system.

In terms of powertrain, the international-spec model will come with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune and a base 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. Transmission options could include a manual and a dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine option.

In India, however, once can expect the car to be powered by the same engines that power the Venue compact SUV, which means on offer would be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the company’s new 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100hp.

Image source: Club Palisade Korea

